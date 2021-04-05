Home Photos Feature Photos Children busy in flying shopping bags in a slum area PhotosFeature Photos Children busy in flying shopping bags in a slum area Mon, 5 Apr 2021, 6:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-050421 RAWALPINDI: April 05 – Children busy in flying shopping bags in a slum area. APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children jumping and bathing in a canal Children placing their ears on rail tracks trying to hear the vibration of approaching train on the same track may cause any mishap and... Children busy in colouring the eggs to celebrate Jashan-e-Norooz in traditional way throughout Gilgit-Baltistan