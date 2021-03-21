Home Photos Feature Photos Children busy in colouring the eggs to celebrate Jashan-e-Norooz in traditional way...PhotosFeature PhotosChildren busy in colouring the eggs to celebrate Jashan-e-Norooz in traditional way throughout Gilgit-Baltistan Sun, 21 Mar 2021, 7:00 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-210321 GILGIT: March 21 - Children busy in colouring the eggs to celebrate Jashan-e-Norooz in traditional way throughout Gilgit-Baltistan. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain NasiriAPP41-210321APP42-210321GILGIT: March 21 – Children showing eggs after colouring to celebrate Jashan-e-Norooz in traditional way throughout Gilgit-Baltistan. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain NasiriALSO READ PNCA organizes online grand show “Nowruz celebrations”RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORChildren are playing cricket match in front of closed shops due to government announced market close for two days in a week due to...PNCA organizes online grand show “Nowruz celebrations”PNCA to organize “Nowruz celebrations” online