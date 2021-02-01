Home Photos Feature Photos Children being sent to class following the SOPs from the nursery to... PhotosFeature Photos Children being sent to class following the SOPs from the nursery to the middle school Mon, 1 Feb 2021, 8:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-010221 Lahore: February 01 - Children being sent to class following the SOPs from the nursery to the middle school. APP photo Amir Khan ALSO READ Pakistan extends COVID-19 SOPs for inbound flights till Feb 28 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children attending class following the SOPs when the school opens at Govt Girls School Sodiwal Children are attending class following the SOPs when the school opens at Govt Girls School Sodiwal Children are being vaccinated against typhoid as part of a campaign to prevent it at Islamia Park