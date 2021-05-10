Home Photos General Coverage Photos Children bathing in tube well to get some relief from scorching hot... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Children bathing in tube well to get some relief from scorching hot weather in the city Mon, 10 May 2021, 6:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-100521 CHINIOT: May 10 - Children bathing in tube well to get some relief from scorching hot weather in the city. APP photo by Muhammad Ali APP17-100521 ALSO READ Youngsters jumping and bathing in a canal at Jhang Moor to get some relief from scorching hot weather in the city RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Youngsters jumping and bathing in a canal at Jhang Moor to get some relief from scorching hot weather in the city A donkey cart holder on his way with a heavy supply of traditional room cooler toward the market as per increased demand due to... A cart holder on his way with a heavy supply of traditional room cooler toward the market as per increased demand due to hot... Paid Advertisements