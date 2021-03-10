Home Photos Feature Photos Children bathing in a running tubewell in BatapurPhotosFeature PhotosChildren bathing in a running tubewell in Batapur Wed, 10 Mar 2021, 8:59 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-100321 LAHORE: March 10 - Children bathing in a running tubewell in Batapur. APP Photo by Amir KhanALSO READ Children enjoying camel ride at Race Course Park (Jillani Park) during Jashan-e-Bahara Festival organized by PHARELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORChildren enjoying camel ride at Race Course Park (Jillani Park) during Jashan-e-Bahara Festival organized by PHAChildren enjoying swings at a local parkChildren jumping and bathing in a canal