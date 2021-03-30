Home Photos Feature Photos Children bathing in a canal to get relief from hot weather PhotosFeature Photos Children bathing in a canal to get relief from hot weather Tue, 30 Mar 2021, 5:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-300321 MULTAN: March 30 - Children bathing in a canal to get relief from hot weather. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP17-300321 ALSO READ Children jumping and bathing in a canal RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children jumping and bathing in a canal A kite picking meat pieces thrown by people as mercy in a canal Fishermen catching fish in a canal