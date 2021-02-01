Children attending class following the SOPs when the school opens at Govt Girls School Sodiwal
APP22-010221 Lahore: February 01 - Children attending class following the SOPs when the school opens at Govt Girls School Sodiwal. APP photo Amir Khan

ALSO READ  Students attending class while wearing facemask as all educational activities resume across KP amid strict implementation of COVID SOPs at Education Links System School

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR