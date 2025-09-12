Friday, September 12, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureChildren attempt to catch fish using pices of colthes in floodwaters at...
PhotosPhoto Feature

Children attempt to catch fish using pices of colthes in floodwaters at Bhuwana Tehsil near the Chenab River, after flash floods swept through and damaged nearby fish farms

Children attempt to catch fish using pices of colthes in floodwaters at Bhuwana Tehsil near the Chenab River, after flash floods swept through and damaged nearby fish farms
APP03-120925 FAISALABAD: September 12 –Children attempt to catch fish using pices of colthes in floodwaters at Bhuwana Tehsil near the Chenab River, after flash floods swept through and damaged nearby fish farms. APP/TWR/MAF/FHA/SSH
3
- Advertisement -
Children attempt to catch fish using pices of colthes in floodwaters at Bhuwana Tehsil near the Chenab River, after flash floods swept through and damaged nearby fish farms
APP03-120925
FAISALABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan