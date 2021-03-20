Home Photos Feature Photos Children are playing cricket match in front of closed shops due to...PhotosFeature PhotosChildren are playing cricket match in front of closed shops due to government announced market close for two days in a week due to Covid-19 lockdown imposed in the city at Sadar area Sat, 20 Mar 2021, 5:31 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-200321 PESHAWAR: Mar 20 Children are playing cricket match in front of closed shops due to government announced market close for two days in a week due to Covid-19 lockdown imposed in the city at Sadar area. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumAPP14-200321ALSO READ Strict implementation of Covid-19 SOPs vital : CMRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of shops closed at local market as markets closed on Saturday and Sunday during lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19 epidemicSoomro prays for early recovery of Prime MinisterA view of closed shops as government announced to closed shops on Saturday and Sunday to prevent spreading of COVID-19 during lockdown