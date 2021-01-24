Home Photos Feature Photos Children are playing and recording video with their cell phone on the... PhotosFeature Photos Children are playing and recording video with their cell phone on the roof freight train in Provincial Capital Sun, 24 Jan 2021, 11:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-240121 LAHORE: January 24 - Children are playing and recording video with their cell phone on the roof freight train in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Rana Imran ALSO READ A vendor spreads water bubbles in air to attract the children at his roadside setup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of person with his children visiting Rani Bagh Park in a Sunny Day A vendor spreads water bubbles in air to attract the children at his roadside setup Children learn skating in a commercial area park