Home Photos Feature Photos Children are enjoying swings at local park PhotosFeature Photos Children are enjoying swings at local park Wed, 7 Apr 2021, 9:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-070421 MULTAN: April 07 - Children are enjoying swings at local park. APP photo by Safdar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children busy in flying shopping bags in a slum area Children jumping and bathing in a canal Children placing their ears on rail tracks trying to hear the vibration of approaching train on the same track may cause any mishap and...