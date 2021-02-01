Home Photos Feature Photos Children are being sent to class following the SOPs from the nursery... PhotosFeature Photos Children are being sent to class following the SOPs from the nursery to the middle school at Govt Girls School Sodiwal Mon, 1 Feb 2021, 9:39 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-010221 Lahore: February 01 - Children are being sent to class following the SOPs from the nursery to the middle school at Govt Girls School Sodiwal. APP photo Amir Khan ALSO READ Pakistan extends COVID-19 SOPs for inbound flights till Feb 28 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A minor girls enjoying swing in G-6 park as CDA has completed repairing, restoration and decoration work of more than 50 parks in different... Children enjoying skating at Khalti Lake Ghizer Children are attending class following the SOPs when the school opens at Govt Girls School Sodiwal