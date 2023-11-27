Chief Statistician Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Dr. Naeem-uz-Zafar addressing a workshop on data users and data producers dialogue organized by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics in collaboration with United Nations Population Funds (UNFPA).
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.