APP10-261220 KARACHI: December 26 - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi reviewing the Guard of Honour during 114th Midshipmen Commissioning Parade at Pakistan Naval Academy Manora. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi addressing during 114th Midshipmen Commissioning Parade at Pakistan Naval Academy Manora

Chief of Naval staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with commissioning term during 114th Midshipmen commissioning parade at Pakistan Naval Academy Manora

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi awarding Sword of Honour to the best all round midshipman during 114th Midshipmen Commissioning Parade at Pakistan Naval Academy Manora

Cadets marching during 114th Midshipmen Commissioning Parade at Pakistan Naval Academy Manora