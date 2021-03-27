Home Photos General Coverage Photos Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi reviewing the... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi reviewing the guard during 24th Parents Day of Cadet College Sat, 27 Mar 2021, 6:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-270321 SANGHAR: March 27 - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi reviewing the guard during 24th Parents Day of Cadet College. APP APP31-270321 APP30-270321SANGHAR: March 27 – Cadets displaying gymnastics skills during 24th Parents Day of Cadet College. APP APP32-270321SANGHAR: March 27 – Cadets demonstrating tent pegging during 24th Parents Day of Cadet College. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging souvenir with Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail... GOC Pano Aqil Garrison Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo giving away Champion Trophy to ZA Bhutto House on the eve of 29th Parents Day... Cadets showing their skills during 29th Parents Day ceremony at Cadet College