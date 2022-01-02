PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with winning team of Pakistan Navy at the closing ceremony of 6th CNS Open Shooting Championship 2021 Sun, 2 Jan 2022, 11:46 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP36-020122 KARACHI: January 02 Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with winning team of Pakistan Navy at the closing ceremony of 6th CNS Open Shooting Championship 2021.APP APP36-020122 KARACHI: APP37-020122 KARACHI: January 02 Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi giving away medal to a prize winner of 6th CNS Open Shooting Championship 2021.APP APP38-020122 KARACHI: January 02 Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi giving away medal to a prize winner of 6th CNS Open Shooting Championship 2021.APP