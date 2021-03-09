Home Photos General Coverage Photos Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging souvenir...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging souvenir with Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet during his visit Tue, 9 Mar 2021, 11:13 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP70-090321 QATAR: March 09 - Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging souvenir with Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet during his visit. APPAPP71-090321QATAR: March 09 – Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Chief of the Staff Qatar Armed Forces Lt General (Pilot) Ghanem bin Shaheen Al-Ghanem during his visit. APPALSO READ Cobblers preparing traditional footwear for customers at in their shop at Prince RoadRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAir Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force and Air Marshal Sufarshana Karagoda Pathirana, Commander Sri Lanka Air...Chief of the Naval Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with participants of PN Operational Commands Seminar 2020Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi being briefed during visit to headquarters Pakistan Maritime Security Agency