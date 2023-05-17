Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir offering Fateha after laying floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and paid rich tribute to the Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for the pride, honor and dignity of the Nation

APP70-170523 SIALKOT: May 17 - Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir offering Fateha after laying floral wreath at Martyrs' Monument and paid rich tribute to the Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for the pride, honor and dignity of the Nation. APP/TZD/FHA
May 17
Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir addressing the Officers and troops during his visit at Sialkot Garrison

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir interaction with Officers and troops during his visit at Sialkot Garrison

The COAS, General Syed Asim Munir, congratulated the passing out cadets and their parents on the successful completion of their training during 147th PMA Long Course, 13th Mujahid Course, 66th Integrated Course, 6th Basic Military Training Course and 21st Lady Cadet Course at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA)

COAS, General Syed Asim Munir, confers flag to a cadet during 147th PMA Long Course, 13th Mujahid Course, 66th Integrated Course, 6th Basic Military Training Course and 21st Lady Cadet Course at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA)

COAS, General Syed Asim Munir, gives cane to a cadet during 147th PMA Long Course, 13th Mujahid Course, 66th Integrated Course, 6th Basic Military Training Course and 21st Lady Cadet Course at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA)

COAS, General Syed Asim Munir, awarded the coveted Sword of Honour to Academy Senior under Officer Abdullah Bin Tariq during 147th PMA Long Course, 13th Mujahid Course, 66th Integrated Course, 6th Basic Military Training Course and 21st Lady Cadet Course at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA)

COAS, General Syed Asim Munir, gives award to distinguished cadet during 147th PMA Long Course, 13th Mujahid Course, 66th Integrated Course, 6th Basic Military Training Course and 21st Lady Cadet Course at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA)

COAS, General Syed Asim Munir, reviews the Passing Out parade of cadets of 147th PMA Long Course, 13th Mujahid Course, 66th Integrated Course, 6th Basic Military Training Course and 21st Lady Cadet Course at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA)

