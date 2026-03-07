More

Social Media

Social Media

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir meets with Prince Khalid Bin Salman, the Defence Minister of Kingdom during his visit to KSA

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir meets with Prince Khalid Bin Salman, the Defence Minister of Kingdom during his visit to KSA
Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir meets with Prince Khalid Bin Salman, the Defence Minister of Kingdom during his visit to KSA
APP33-070326
KSA
What to read next...