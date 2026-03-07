Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir meets with Prince Khalid Bin Salman, the Defence Minister of Kingdom during his visit to KSA APP33-070326KSA Previous Post Players in action during the Taekwondo Championship organized by the Sports Department Sargodha as part of the Ramadan Night Sports Festival at the Sports Gymnasium on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hussain Ahmed Raza Next Post Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry to offer condolences on the demise of his mother