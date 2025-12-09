Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, addressed officers of the tri-services at the General Headquarters (GHQ) today after being presented with the Tri-Services Guard of Honour, marking the formal institution of the appointment of Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF)
