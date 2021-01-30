Chief Naval Overseer along with official of Pakistan Navy and China Shipyard at the launching ceremony of 2nd ship of Type-054A/P Class Frigate constructed for Pakistan Navy at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai
APP21-300121 SHINGAI: January 30 - Chief Naval Overseer along with official of Pakistan Navy and China Shipyard at the launching ceremony of 2nd ship of Type-054A/P Class Frigate constructed for Pakistan Navy at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai. APP

ALSO READ  Pakistan Navy gets newly built second T-054 frigate

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR