APP21-300121 SHINGAI: January 30 - Chief Naval Overseer along with official of Pakistan Navy and China Shipyard at the launching ceremony of 2nd ship of Type-054A/P Class Frigate constructed for Pakistan Navy at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai. APP

Pakistan Navy gets newly built second T-054 frigate