Chief Minister,Hamza Shahbaz and Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood are talking to joint media at the residence of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood at Model Town.

Hamza Shahbaz and Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood are talking to joint media at the residence of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood at Model Town.
APP55-130722 LAHORE: July 13 - Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood are talking to joint media at the residence of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood at Model Town. APP photo by Amir Khan
Chief Minister,Hamza Shahbaz and Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood are talking to joint media at the residence of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood at Model Town.
APP55-130722 LAHORE:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR