PhotosNational Photos Chief Minister,Hamza Shahbaz and Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood are talking to joint media at the residence of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood at Model Town. Wed, 13 Jul 2022, 8:48 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP55-130722 LAHORE: July 13 - Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood are talking to joint media at the residence of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood at Model Town. APP photo by Amir Khan APP55-130722 LAHORE: