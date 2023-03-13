Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah laying wreath on the grave of Hazrat lal Shahbaz Qalandar on the occasion of 771th Urs celebration on the last day of the event

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah laying wreath on the grave of Hazrat lal Shahbaz Qalandar on the occasion of 771th Urs celebration on the last day of the event
APP38-130323 SEHWAN: March 13 – Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah laying wreath on the grave of Hazrat lal Shahbaz Qalandar on the occasion of 771th Urs celebration on the last day of the event. APP / AKS /MAF/TZD/SSH
Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah laying wreath on the grave of Hazrat lal Shahbaz Qalandar on the occasion of 771th Urs celebration on the last day of the event
APP38-130323 SEHWAN

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

An illuminated view of shine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar decorated with lights on the occasion of 771th Urs celebration on Sunday night

An illuminated view of shine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar decorated with lights on the occasion of 771th Urs celebration on Sunday night

Federal Minister for Industries & Production Division, Syed Murtaza Mahmud addressing on the occasion of the opening ceremony of International Training Course on Productivity Gainsharing in Agribusiness Enterprises

Federal Minister for Industries & Production Division, Syed Murtaza Mahmud addressing on the occasion of the opening ceremony of International Training Course on Productivity...

Auditor General of Pakistan, Syed Sajjad Haider in a group photo with the participants at the closing ceremony of the Performance Auditing and International Intensive Training Program

Auditor General of Pakistan, Syed Sajjad Haider in a group photo with the participants at the closing ceremony of the Performance Auditing and International...

Auditor General of Pakistan, Syed Sajjad Haider giving certificate to the participants in the closing ceremony of Performance Auditing and International Intensive Training Program

Auditor General of Pakistan, Syed Sajjad Haider giving certificate to the participants in the closing ceremony of Performance Auditing and International Intensive Training Program

Group photo with Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque during the inaugural ceremony of Gokina Smart Village Project

Group photo with Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque during the inaugural ceremony of Gokina Smart Village Project

Amin inaugurates 'Gokina Smart Village Project' in federal capital

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque addressing to the inaugural ceremony of Gokina Smart Village Project

Federal minister for IT & Telecom Syed Aminul Haque giving away laptop to students during inauguration of telecom foundation school at Latifabad

Federal minister for IT & Telecom Syed Aminul Haque giving away laptop to students during inauguration of telecom foundation school at Latifabad

Federal minister for IT & Telecom Syed Aminul Haque addressing during inauguration of telecom foundation school at Latifabad

Federal minister for IT & Telecom Syed Aminul Haque addressing during inauguration of telecom foundation school at Latifabad

Federal minister for IT & Telecom Syed Aminul Haque turn on the computer to star the education system during visits after inauguration telecom foundation school at Latifabad

Federal minister for IT & Telecom Syed Aminul Haque turn on the computer to star the education system during visits after inauguration telecom foundation...

Federal minister for IT & Telecom Syed Aminul Haque cutting a ribbon for opening ceremony of telecom foundation school at Latifabad in the city

Federal minister for IT & Telecom Syed Aminul Haque cutting a ribbon for opening ceremony of telecom foundation school at Latifabad in the city

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presides over 255th Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presides over 255th Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ

Council of Common Interests decides to establish its permanent secretariat

Council of Common Interests decides to establish its permanent secretariat