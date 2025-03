- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD: March 22 – Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur in a group photo with the members of International Research Council for Religious Affairs at “Interfaith Iftaar Dinner” in the spirit of peace, social welfare and harmony during Ramazan. APP/SMR/ABB