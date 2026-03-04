HomePhotosNational PhotosChief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi addressing during the inauguration ceremony...
PhotosNational Photos

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi addressing during the inauguration ceremony of Save City Peshawar at Malak Saad Shaheed Police Line

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi addressing during the inauguration ceremony of Save City Peshawar at Malak Saad Shaheed Police Line
APP26-040326 PESHAWAR: March 04 - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi addressing during the inauguration ceremony of Save City Peshawar at Malak Saad Shaheed Police Line. APP/SYR/ABB
33
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi addressing during the inauguration ceremony of Save City Peshawar at Malak Saad Shaheed Police Line
APP26-040326
PESHAWAR
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more