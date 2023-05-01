PhotosNational Photos Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan witnessing the MOU signing between the College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) and Govt. of Gilgit-Baltistan for College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan Skerdu center Mon, 1 May 2023, 6:50 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP35-010523 GILGIT: May 01 - Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan witnessing the MOU signing between the College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) and Govt. of Gilgit-Baltistan for College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan Skerdu center. APP/AHS/TZD/MOS APP35-010523 GILGIT: Sponsored Ad