PhotosNational Photos Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan addressing during Inauguration ceremony of the College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Regional Center Mon, 1 May 2023, 7:02 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP36-010523 GILGIT: May 01 - Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan addressing during Inauguration ceremony of the College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Regional Center. APP/AHS/TZD/MOS APP36-010523 GILGIT: Sponsored Ad