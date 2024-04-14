Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan meeting special persons during his visit

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan meeting special persons during his visit
APP28-140424 DIAMER: April 14 - Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan meeting special persons during his visit. APP/AHSABB
Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan meeting special persons during his visit
APP28-140424
DIAMER: April 14 – .

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services