- A delegation of the Pakistan Navy led by Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal HI (M), Commandant of the Pakistan Navy War College, along with officers from the Pakistan Navy, visited the Ministry of Maritime Affairs on their Inland Study Tour
- Pro-Khalistan Sikhs demand ouster of Indian High Commissioner
- Workers busy in reprocessing the clothes for preparing quilts at their workplace
- Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan in a meeting with Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami former member Saint Sirajul Haq along with a delegation
- Naila Kiani first Pakistani woman to scale 7th 8000er in as many months
Pakistan's National News Agency