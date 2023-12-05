Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan addressing during the 27th session of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly under the chair of Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Nazir Ahmad Advocate

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan addressing during the 27th session of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly under the chair of Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Nazir Ahmad Advocate
APP54-051223 GILGIT: December 05 - Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan addressing during the 27th session of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly under the chair of Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Nazir Ahmad Advocate. APP/AHS/TZD/ZID
Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan addressing during the 27th session of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly under the chair of Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Nazir Ahmad Advocate
APP54-051223
GILGIT

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services