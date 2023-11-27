Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gul Bar Khan is presiding over the important meeting regarding Diamer Bhasha Dam Chairman WAPDA Lt-General (r) Sajjad Ghani provisional Minister and other Officers also present

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gul Bar Khan is presiding over the important meeting regarding Diamer Bhasha Dam Chairman WAPDA Lt-General (r) Sajjad Ghani provisional Minister and other Officers also present
APP17-271123 ISLAMABAD: November 27 - Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gul Bar Khan is presiding over the important meeting regarding Diamer Bhasha Dam Chairman WAPDA Lt-General (r) Sajjad Ghani provisional Minister and other Officers also present
Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gul Bar Khan is presiding over the important meeting regarding Diamer Bhasha Dam Chairman WAPDA Lt-General (r) Sajjad Ghani provisional Minister and other Officers also present
APP17-271123
ISLAMABAD: November 27 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services