- ICAO team holds meetings at PCAA
- Doha meeting urges Afghanistan not to become ‘hotbed’ of terrorist activities: UN chief
- Lowari tunnel closed due to heavy snowfall
- First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing during Ceremony of an awards distributing and certificates of appreciation among the members of Floral Art Society Gardenia Chapter of Pakistan who won the Bloom Oman competition
- Chief Minister Gilgi-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan presiding over the meeting regarding the land reforms committee at CM Secretariat
Pakistan's National News Agency