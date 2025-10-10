Friday, October 10, 2025
Chief Minister Balochistan, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti addressing the participants during the three-day Balochistan Grand Tourism Festival at Lok Virsa.

APP08-101025 ISLAMABAD: October 10 - Chief Minister Balochistan, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti addressing the participants during the three-day Balochistan Grand Tourism Festival at Lok Virsa. APP/SAK/FHA
ISLAMABAD: October 10 –
ISLAMABAD: October 10 – Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan addressing the participants during the three-day Balochistan Grand Tourism Festival at Lok Virsa. APP/SAK/FHA
ISLAMABAD: October 10 – Chief Minister Balochistan, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, and Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi visiting various stalls during the three-day Balochistan Grand Tourism Festival at Lok Virsa. APP/SAK/FHA
