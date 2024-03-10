Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, administering the oath of office of the President of Pakistan to Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Former President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, were also present
