Chief Justice of Pakistan Hon’ble Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial presenting souvenir to the Judge Supreme court of Pakistan, Hon’ble Mrs. Justice Ayesha A. Malik during 9th International Judicial Conference at Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Hon’ble Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial presenting souvenir to the Judge Supreme court of Pakistan, Hon’ble Mrs. Justice Ayesha A. Malik during 9th International Judicial Conference at Supreme Court.
APP30-240922 ISLAMABAD: September 24 - Chief Justice of Pakistan Hon’ble Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial presenting souvenir to the Judge Supreme court of Pakistan, Hon’ble Mrs. Justice Ayesha A. Malik during 9th International Judicial Conference at Supreme Court. APP
Chief Justice of Pakistan Hon’ble Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial presenting souvenir to the Judge Supreme court of Pakistan, Hon’ble Mrs. Justice Ayesha A. Malik during 9th International Judicial Conference at Supreme Court.
APP30-240922 ISLAMABAD:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Chief Justice of Pakistan Hon’ble Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial distributing Certificate of appreciation to the participants during 9th International Judicial Conference at Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Hon’ble Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial distributing Certificate of appreciation to the participants during 9th International Judicial Conference at Supreme...

Chief Justice of Pakistan Hon’ble Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial distributing Certificate of appreciation to the participants during 9th International Judicial Conference at Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Hon’ble Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial distributing Certificate of appreciation to the participants during 9th International Judicial Conference at Supreme...

Chief Justice of Pakistan Hon’ble Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial presenting souvenir to the Chief Justice, Federal Shariat Court Hon’ble Mr. Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwer during 9th International Judicial Conference at Supreme Court

Chief Justice of Pakistan Hon’ble Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial presenting souvenir to the Chief Justice, Federal Shariat Court Hon’ble Mr. Justice Dr. Syed...

Chief Justice of Pakistan Hon’ble Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial presenting souvenir to the Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Ms. Riffat Inam Butt during 9th International Judicial Conference at Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Hon’ble Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial presenting souvenir to the Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Ms. Riffat Inam...

Chief Justice of Pakistan Hon’ble Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial addressing to the participants during 9th International Judicial Conference at Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Hon’ble Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial addressing to the participants during 9th International Judicial Conference at Supreme Court

View of 9th International Judicial Conference on “75 Years – Reflecting of the Past and Looking Towards the Future” at Supreme Court of Pakistan Auditorium.

View of 9th International Judicial Conference on “75 Years – Reflecting of the Past and Looking Towards the Future” at Supreme Court of Pakistan...

View of honorable judges sitting in group during 9th International Judicial Conference at Supreme Court of Pakistan Auditorium.

View of honorable judges sitting in group during 9th International Judicial Conference at Supreme Court of Pakistan Auditorium.

Iraqi Ambassador to Pakistan Hamed Abbas Laftah presenting a souvenir to Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah after a call on to discuss progress on Pakistan-Iraq Zaireen Management Agreement

Iraqi Ambassador to Pakistan Hamed Abbas Laftah presenting a souvenir to Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah after a call on to discuss...

Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial meeting a delegation of Punjab Bar Council at Supreme Court of Pakistan

Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial meeting a delegation of Punjab Bar Council at Supreme Court of Pakistan

VC University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas presenting a souvenir to Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin during his visit at University of Sargodha

VC University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas presenting a souvenir to Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin during his visit at University of Sargodha

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema presenting a souvenir to Kyrgyzstani, Ambassador Ulanbek Totuiaev

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema presenting a souvenir to Kyrgyzstani, Ambassador Ulanbek Totuiaev

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah presenting a souvenir to the visiting Saudi dignitary Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Shehri, Commander Border Guards after a bilateral meeting held in Islamabad

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah presenting a souvenir to the visiting Saudi dignitary Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Shehri, Commander Border Guards after a...