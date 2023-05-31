PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Ameer Bhatti addressing to lawyers at local hotel after inaguration of Judicial Complex at the cost of 1750 million consists of 167 kanal at Jhumra Road Wed, 31 May 2023, 10:53 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP52-310523 CHINIOT: May 31 - Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Ameer Bhatti addressing to lawyers at local hotel after inaguration of Judicial Complex at the cost of 1750 million consists of 167 kanal at Jhumra Road. APP/TZD/FHA APP52-310523 CHINIOT: Sponsored Ad