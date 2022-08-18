PhotosNational Photos Chief Judge Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court, Wazir Shakeel taking oath from Syed Mehdi Shah as new Governor of Gilgit Baltistan Thu, 18 Aug 2022, 6:55 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP55-180822 GILGIT: August 18 - Chief Judge Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court, Wazir Shakeel taking oath from Syed Mehdi Shah as new Governor of Gilgit Baltistan. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP55-180822 GILGIT: August 18 -. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri