PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chief Information Commissioner Muhammad Azam Khan, DG Information Service Academy Saeed Javed and selected young officers during launching ceremony of book study programme Tadabbur at Information Service Academy Wed, 29 Dec 2021, 8:03 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP49-291221 ISLAMABAD: December 29 - Chief Information Commissioner Muhammad Azam Khan, DG Information Service Academy Saeed Javed and selected young officers during launching ceremony of book study programme Tadabbur at Information Service Academy. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP49-291221 ISLAMABAD: December 29 – . APP48-291221 ISLAMABAD: December 29 – DG Information Service Academy Saeed Javed presenting book to Chief Information Commissioner Muhammad Azam Khan during launching ceremony of book study programme Tadabbur at Information Service Academy. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP47-291221 ISLAMABAD: December 29 – DG Information Service Academy Saeed Javed giving away book among the selected young officers during launch book study programme Tadabbur at Information Service Academy. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP46-291221 ISLAMABAD: December 29 – DG Information Service Academy Saeed Javed push the button to launch book study programme Tadabbur at Information Service Academy. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP45-291221 ISLAMABAD: December 29 – Chief Information Commissioner Muhammad Azam Khan addressing during launching ceremony of book study programme Tadabbur at Information Service Academy. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP44-291221 ISLAMABAD: December 29 – DG Information Service Academy Saeed Javed addressing during launching ceremony of book study programme Tadabbur at Information Service Academy. APP photo by Saleem Rana