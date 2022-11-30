Chief Guest Jameel Ahmed Soomro Political Secretary to PPP Chairman inauguration the Inter University Sports Gala 2022 at Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Cricket Stadium at Chandika Medical College

APP50-291122 LARKANA: November 29 - Chief Guest Jameel Ahmed Soomro Political Secretary to PPP Chairman inauguration the Inter University Sports Gala 2022 at Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Cricket Stadium at Chandika Medical College. APP/NAS/TZD/FHA
People taken the coffin after offering funeral prayer (Namaz e Janaza ) of former president FPCCI and former Chief Executive of the TDAP famous Business community leader SM Muneer

Students of Agriculture College are presenting their sugarcane scooping machine model to the viewers during Lok Mela organized by PHA

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates anti-polio drive in 7-high risk districts by administering polio drops to a child at CM House. Dr. Christoper Elias, Head of Polio Oversight Board is also present on the occasion

A man travelling on a traditional ride (Tanga Ghora) at College Road

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in a meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Engineer Abdul Karim Jamali at Parliament House

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan dropping wheat seeds during the tree plantation of autumnal and self supporting program of Agriculture and Live Stock

A view of bus on Thandi Sarak after inauguration of Inter-District People’s Bus Service by Sindh Govt.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing program organized to celebrate 75 liver transplants by Dow University of Health Sciences at Ojha campus

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minster Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visit SIndh Police Display during 11th edition of Defence Exhibition-IDEAS 2022

A student presenting her poetry during Iqbal Poetry Comparison during Iqbal Day at Government Girls Degree College

Newly elected office bearers giving oath during Investiture ceremony of Students Council of Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) G-10/4

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets with a World Bank delegation led by Regional Director John Roome at CM House

