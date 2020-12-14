Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Waseem Khan speaks during
APP20-141220 KARACHI: December 14 - Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Waseem Khan speaks during "Meet the Press" programme at Press Club. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP20-141220

ALSO READ  Pakistan women cricketers to tour South Africa next month

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR