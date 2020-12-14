Home Photos General Coverage Photos Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Waseem Khan speaks during “Meet... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Waseem Khan speaks during “Meet the Press” programme at Press Club Mon, 14 Dec 2020, 7:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-141220 KARACHI: December 14 - Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Waseem Khan speaks during "Meet the Press" programme at Press Club. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP20-141220 ALSO READ Pakistan women cricketers to tour South Africa next month RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pakistan women cricketers to tour South Africa next month Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for showing dissent South Africa confirms first tour to Pakistan in 14 years