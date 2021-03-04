Chief Executive Officer Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Asim Rauf awarding certificates among the participants during closing ceremony of Consultative Workshop on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)
ISLAMABAD: March 04 – Chief Executive Officer Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Asim Rauf in a group photograph with participants during closing ceremony of Consultative Workshop on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). APP photo by Saleem Rana
ISLAMABAD: March 04 – Executive Vice President PANAH, Dr. Abdul Qayyum Awan in a group photograph with participants during a seminar “World Obesity Day” organized by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH). APP photo by Saleem Rana
ISLAMABAD: March 04 – Executive Vice President PANAH, Dr. Abdul Qayyum Awan giving away shield to Col. Junaid Saleem, Medical Specialist during a seminar “World Obesity Day” organized by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH). APP photo by Saleem Rana

