Chief Executive Attock Group of Companies Shoaib Anwar Malik presenting cheque of Rs 100 million along with one-day salary cheque of Rs 7.39 Million from employees of Attock group to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for PM,s Flood Relief Fund.

Chief Executive Attock Group of Companies Shoaib Anwar Malik presenting cheque of Rs 100 million along with one-day salary cheque of Rs 7.39 Million from employees of Attock group to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for PM,s Flood Relief Fund.
APP68-291022 ISLAMABAD: October 29 - Chief Executive Attock Group of Companies Shoaib Anwar Malik presenting cheque of Rs 100 million along with one-day salary cheque of Rs 7.39 Million from employees of Attock group to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for PM,s Flood Relief Fund. APP/ ABB
Chief Executive Attock Group of Companies Shoaib Anwar Malik presenting cheque of Rs 100 million along with one-day salary cheque of Rs 7.39 Million from employees of Attock group to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for PM,s Flood Relief Fund.
APP68-291022 ISLAMABAD:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR