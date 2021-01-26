Chief Collector Gull Rehman distributing certificates among custom personnel at Custom Office on the occasion of International Custom Day
APP33-260121 QUETTA: January 26 - Chief Collector Gull Rehman distributing certificates among custom personnel at Custom Office on the occasion of International Custom Day. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer

ALSO READ  Chief Collector Gull Rehman distributing certificates among custom personnel at Custom Office on the occasion of International Custom Day

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR