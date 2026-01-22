Thursday, January 22, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosCharge D'affaires U.S. Embassy, Ms. Natalie A. Baker launches "Freedom 250 Liberty...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Charge D’affaires U.S. Embassy, Ms. Natalie A. Baker launches “Freedom 250 Liberty Bell” Initiative “Let Freedom Ring” at Lincein Corner in New USEFP building

Charge D'affaires U.S. Embassy, Ms. Natalie A. Baker launches
APP44-220126 ISLAMABAD: January 22 - Charge D'affaires U.S. Embassy, Ms. Natalie A. Baker launches "Freedom 250 Liberty Bell" Initiative "Let Freedom Ring" at Lincein Corner in New USEFP building. APP/SMR/MAF/TZD/ABB
3
- Advertisement -
Charge D'affaires U.S. Embassy, Ms. Natalie A. Baker launches "Freedom 250 Liberty Bell" Initiative "Let Freedom Ring" at Lincein Corner in New USEFP building
APP44-220126
ISLAMABAD
Charge D'affaires U.S. Embassy, Ms. Natalie A. Baker launches "Freedom 250 Liberty Bell" Initiative "Let Freedom Ring" at Lincein Corner in New USEFP building
APP45-220126
ISLAMABAD 
Charge D'affaires U.S. Embassy, Ms. Natalie A. Baker launches "Freedom 250 Liberty Bell" Initiative "Let Freedom Ring" at Lincein Corner in New USEFP building
APP46-220126
ISLAMABAD 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan