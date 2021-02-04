Chamber of Commerce SVP Khuram Aslam Butt addressing during a function in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at SCCI
APP50-040221 SIALKOT: February 04 - Chamber of Commerce SVP Khuram Aslam Butt addressing during a function in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at SCCI. APP Photo by Munir Butt
APP50-040221

ALSO READ  Students holding ply-cards in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Government Navalrai Hiranand High School

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR