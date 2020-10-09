Home Photos National Photos CHAMAN: October 09 – Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Khan... PhotosNational Photos CHAMAN: October 09 – Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Khan Swati and Deputy Speaker, National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri visits ANF Police Station and Border Point of ANF. APP Fri, 9 Oct 2020, 8:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-09 CHAMAN: October 09 - Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Khan Swati and Deputy Speaker, National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri visits ANF Police Station and Border Point of ANF. APP APP27-09 ALSO READ QUETTA: October 08 - Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Senator Azam Khan Swati addressing at drug burning ceremony organized by Anti-Naroctic Force. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR QUETTA: October 08 – Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Senator Azam Khan Swati addressing at drug burning ceremony organized by Anti-Naroctic Force. APP photo... QUETTA: October 08 – Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Senator Azam Khan Swati addressing at drug burning ceremony organized by Anti-Naroctic Force. APP photo... QUETTA: October 08 – Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Senator Azam Khan Swati along with Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri pushing the...