29.4 C
Islamabad
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChairperson Peace and Culture Organisation and wife of Jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation and wife of Jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Malik Ms. Mushaal Hussein Mullick addresses press talk on False Flag Pahalgam Terror Attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) at National Press Club

Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation and wife of Jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Malik Ms. Mushaal Hussein Mullick addresses press talk on False Flag Pahalgam Terror Attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) at National Press Club
APP45-240425 ISLAMABAD: April 24 - Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation and wife of Jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Malik Ms. Mushaal Hussein Mullick addresses press talk on False Flag Pahalgam Terror Attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) at National Press Club. APP/SMR/TZD/ABB
5
- Advertisement -
Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation and wife of Jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Malik Ms. Mushaal Hussein Mullick addresses press talk on False Flag Pahalgam Terror Attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) at National Press Club
APP45-240425
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan