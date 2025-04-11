Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Ms. Natalya Kochanova and the Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Mr. Igor Sergeenko call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.