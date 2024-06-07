Chairperson BISP, Mrs. Rubina Khalid discusses ongoing initiatives of Benazir Income Support Programme with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq during a meeting.

- UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental protection
- Pakistan and Spanish Navy officials onboard PNS ASLAT during Passage Exercises in Indian Ocean.
- Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja meets with Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology, Jin Zhuanglong.
- Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets with President of People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping.
- 1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister’s intervention
Pakistan's National News Agency