APP37-130222 LAHORE: February 13  Chairperson Alhamrah Arts Council Muniza Hasmi cutting the cake to inaugurate 111th birthday celebrations of Faiz Ahmed Faiz at Arts Council. APP photo by Ashraf Chaudhry
APP38-130222 LAHORE: February 13  Chairperson Alhamrah Arts Council Muniza Hasmi addressing during 111th birthday ceremony of Faiz Ahmed Faiz at Arts Council. APP photo by Ashraf Chaudhry

Chairperson of the National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar addressing to a seminar on Role of Women in Local Government Sindh

Chairperson Alhamra Arts Council Muneeza Hashmi addresses during a ceremony in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Alhamra Arts Council

Different calligraphy art pieces are displayed at Art Gallery Council Karachi organized by Arts Council

Chairperson & Independent Director of Board of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Dr Shamshad Akhtar addresses on the occasion of briefing by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs Mr. Khalid Mansoor

Artists performing on the stage during Youm-e-Ghamkusaar Sufi Mela at Arts Council of Pakistan

A student delivering her speech during a function to mark International Corruption Day organized by NAB at Arts Council

Director Investigation Tahir Ahmed giving away shield to the participants of drama competition during a function to mark International Corruption Day organized by NAB at Arts Council

Students participating in painting competition during Anti-Corruption Week organized by National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

Students performing in a tableau during Anti-Corruption Week organized by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at Arts Council

Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick in a group photo during a programme to mark International Disability Day at National Headquarters, Pakistan Boy Scouts Association

‘Sham-e- Faiz’ organized to pay homage to Faiz Ahmed Faiz

Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled Dhee Raniay written by Shahid Nadeem and Directed by Nirvaan Nadeem organized by Ajoka Institute in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council at Al-Hamra

